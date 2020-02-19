MANCHESTER - The U.S. Marshal Service has confirmed an “armed and dangerous” man who broke his parole earlier this month and walked away from a Manchester sober house has been caught in Texas.
Kevin Paul, 41,, was caught Wednesday afternoon between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. in Copperas Cove, Texas, located near Fort Hood and Killeen in the central part of the state, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White confirmed.
Paul was present when an Epsom police officer was shot and killed in 1997 and he has a subsequent history of weapons and drug possession
Authorities said Paul had been residing at a sober living home at 151 Parkview St., a residential area just off South Willow Street. He moved there after living at a recovery house at 329 Lake Ave. in the center city.
Manchester police said last week they considered Paul dangerous.
According to the Department of Corrections, Paul has been on parole since October.
Paul witnessed the killing of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron in August 1997 by Gordon Perry and helped him flee. He eventually cooperated with authorities and was convicted of reckless conduct.
He was sentenced to six to 30 years in prison, and was released in 2015.
He was sent back to prison in 2016 on firearms and stolen property charges. He was granted parole and released in that case in October 2019.
He remains on parole in both cases.
Department of Corrections spokesman Laura Montenegro said Paul told his parole officer on Feb. 8 that his ankle monitor was not properly charging. The parole officer told him to come to the office on Feb. 11, but Paul never did.