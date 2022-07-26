Peter John Dibiaso

Peter John Dibiaso escaped Monday night from Belknap County Jail, where he was awaiting trial on charges of being an armed career criminal, criminal threatening and stalking. 

 U.S. Marshals Service

Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a "dangerous" convicted felon who escaped from the Belknap County Jail Monday night.

The U.S. Marshals Service is involved in the search for Peter John Dibiaso, 57, and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.