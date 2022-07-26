Peter John Dibiaso

Peter John Dibiaso escaped Monday night from Belknap County Jail.

 U.S. Marshals Service

A man who allegedly escaped from a Laconia jail Monday was arrested Wednesday in New York.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Peter John Dibiaso, 57, was found in Corning, N.Y., by local police on Wednesday morning.

