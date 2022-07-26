A man who allegedly escaped from a Laconia jail Monday was arrested Wednesday in New York.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Peter John Dibiaso, 57, was found in Corning, N.Y., by local police on Wednesday morning.
Dibiaso escaped from the Belknap County jail in Laconia on Monday night.
According to the marshals service, he left through a door that did not have an alarm, and hopped a 10-foot fence. The marshals said it was not clear if Dibiaso had help getting out of the jail.
Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright posted on social media Tuesday that no force was used during Dibiaso’s escape.
That prompted some to post angry messages about the lack of immediate public notification of the escape. “Next time could you possibly let the staff working at the nursing home know?” one woman wrote. “They had not a clue!”
Before he escaped, Dibiaso had been awaiting trial on charges of being an armed career criminal, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, stalking, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to a news release.
According to published accounts, Dibiaso last year was the subject of a manhunt in Laconia for allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with a gun. Police at the time said he was armed and dangerous.
Dibiaso was convicted of assault and witness tampering in 2012 for a domestic violence case that made headlines involving a former girlfriend who at the time was a prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office. He also was previously convicted of burglary and felony firearm possession.
The marshals service said in a news release Dibiaso was found with a stolen car, and could face charges in New York.
