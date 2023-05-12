Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny surrenders to the NYPD for the death of Jordan Neely in New York City

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny arrives at a New York City Police precinct to surrender for the death of Jordan Neely, a man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after being placed in a chokehold on a subway train, in New York City, May 12, 2023. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Daniel Penny turned himself in to New York City authorities on Friday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter after he was filmed placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a subway train earlier this month.

Steven M. Raiser, one of Penny's attorneys, told The Washington Post that the 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran turned himself in at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday morning.