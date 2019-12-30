CONCORD -- A Rockingham County man was sentenced Monday to up to three years in prison for Medicaid fraud, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said.
A judge ordered Richard A. Gaudette, 63, of Danville, to serve from one-and-a-half to three years in prison with six months suspended off the minimum, MacDonald said in a release. Gaudette must also pay up to $110,805.24 in restitution to the state Department of Health and Human Services under the sentence.
As owner of Happy at Home Care and Assistance, LLC, Gaudette submitted fraudulent claims to the state for reimbursement from Medicaid funds over a four-year period from February 2013 to September 2017, MacDonald said.
Gaudette claimed and received reimbursement for in-home, personal care services that were never actually provided, according to the release. The fraudulent claims included periods when Happy at Home clients were not at home, but instead were in hospitals, in nursing homes, or deceased, according to the release.
A Merrimack County Superior Court jury convicted Gaudette on a Class B felony count of Medicaid fraud on Oct. 2.
MacDonald said Gaudette’s sentence is stayed, pending an appeal.
