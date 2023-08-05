Agent Paul Spera
Agent Paul Spera with the Drug Enforcement Administration said drug cartels are manufacturing fake prescription pills containing fentanyl. The agency launched a public awareness campaign to allow teens, parents and others know that “One Pill Can Kill.”

A heart, a snowman, a maple leaf and a four-leaf clover: The images are so innocuous they could easily be overlooked.

That’s by design.

Information for teens, parents and teachers about counterfeit prescription pills can be found at: dea.gov/onepill.