Both drugs will keep you up at night, but only one is doctor recommended.
The DEA is warning New Englanders that pills looking like the prescription drug Adderall may in fact be the street drug methamphetamine. WMUR reports that law enforcement officials believe drug cartels in Mexico are deliberately labelling meth as Adderall, which is sometimes prescribed to young people with attention deficit disorder. Meth is highly addictive and can be deadly.
“They’ve shown up all over New England, but specifically New Hampshire,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Jon DeLena said. “All four corners of the state are seizing these pills these pills and they are deadly, and we need to get the message out there.”
DeLena said some arrests have already been made in connection with the mis-marked pills. He asks coaches, educators and parents to be on the lookout and to help spread the word of the “disturbing” development.
