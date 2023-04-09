New Boston shooting and Space Force Station justified

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office have ruled a fatal shooting involving a police officer and contracted security guard at the New Boston Space Force Station last year was justified. On May 13, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., New Boston police officer Shane Morton and Peter White, an on-site security guard Peter White, both responded to an incident at the federal site involving 33-year-old Michael Foley, of Massachusetts. The attorney general’s investigation found that Foley had an Air Soft pistol and a knife (both shown above) in his possession at the time of the incident.

 Provided by New Hampshire Attorney General's Office
New Boston shooting

A Massachusetts man was shot on the access road to the Space Force Station in New Boston during an incident in May 2022 that involved a contracted security officer and a New Boston police officer.
New Boston Space Force Station

A satellite tracking station in New Boston, shown here in 2021, has been renamed to better reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force. It is now known as New Boston Space Force Station. 

