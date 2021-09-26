The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the death of an an inmate who died in the county jail in April, the office said.

Mark Frederick Zraket, 54, of East Boston, Mass., died shortly after he arrived following his arrest by Salem police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be fentanyl and cocaine toxicity and the manner of death to be accidental, according to the release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zraket was alone in his cell when a correctional officer found him unconscious and not breathing during a routine cell check around 7:25 a.m. on April 30.

Correctional officers and medical staff tried unsuccessfully to revive Zraket, officials said.

Security video showed Zraket was able to conceal the drugs on his person while in custody and ingest the drugs while he was in his cell, according to the release.

Zraket arrived at the jail after he was arrested by police in Salem on April 29. He was expected to be arraigned later in the day on several felony charges, officials said.

Zraket was charged with theft by unauthorized taking for the stolen car, drug possession, and being a fugitive from justice related to a warrant for the alleged bank robbery out of Medford, Mass.