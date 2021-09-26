Death of man in Rockingham County jail ruled accidental Staff Report Sep 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Mark Frederick Zraket Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the death of an an inmate who died in the county jail in April, the office said.Mark Frederick Zraket, 54, of East Boston, Mass., died shortly after he arrived following his arrest by Salem police.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be fentanyl and cocaine toxicity and the manner of death to be accidental, according to the release.According to the sheriff’s office, Zraket was alone in his cell when a correctional officer found him unconscious and not breathing during a routine cell check around 7:25 a.m. on April 30.Correctional officers and medical staff tried unsuccessfully to revive Zraket, officials said.Security video showed Zraket was able to conceal the drugs on his person while in custody and ingest the drugs while he was in his cell, according to the release.Zraket arrived at the jail after he was arrested by police in Salem on April 29. He was expected to be arraigned later in the day on several felony charges, officials said.Zraket was charged with theft by unauthorized taking for the stolen car, drug possession, and being a fugitive from justice related to a warrant for the alleged bank robbery out of Medford, Mass. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Dover man arrested in Kingston hit-and-run that killed retired police officer Bedford hotel remains closed weeks after double murder Cleared of attempted murder, sexual assault, Manchester man will spend the next 5 1/2 years in prison Trooper arrested for violating computer pornography law Former Concord High teacher to plead guilty to sex crimes Windham man, 49, charged with shoplifting $3,500 worth of cosmetics Gilmanton man sought for alleged lewd conduct in restaurant drive-thru Pelham man accused of trying to steal catalytic converters from Mass. business Ransomware disrupts services at Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin Stratham resident charged with 33 counts of theft from financial institutions Request News Coverage