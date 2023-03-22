FILE PHOTO: Alex Richard Murdaugh police mugshot photo in Orlando, Florida

MURDAUGH

 ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORR

The 2015 death of a South Carolina teen is now being investigated as a homicide after the Murdaugh family murders led his case to be reopened, authorities and attorneys for the teen's family announced Tuesday.

Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student, was found dead on a desolate road in Hampton County, S.C., in July 2015, in what was reported at the time to be a hit-and-run accident. His body was found about 15 miles away from Moselle, the sprawling hunting estate in Islandton, S.C., owned by the Murdaugh family.