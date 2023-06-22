HOULTON, Maine — A 59-year-old woman who grew up in northern Maine was sentenced to six years in state prison for causing the death of a newborn baby girl she left in a Frenchville gravel pit more than 35 years ago.

Lee Ann Daigle pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April and was given a 16-year sentence Tuesday, but will serve six behind bars and then three years of probation upon her release. She was ordered to begin her sentence immediately.