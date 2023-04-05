Decades of alleged sexual abuse by Maryland priests detailed in report

St Michael the Archangel Parish, Overlea, one of the parishes mentioned in an investigative report by the Maryland Attorney General that detailed sexual abuse accusations against clergy within the Archdiocese of Baltimore dating back to the 1940s, is seen in Baltimore on Thursday. 

 ROSEM MORTON/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office on Wednesday released a redacted version of an investigative report that detailed sexual abuse accusations against clergy within the Archdiocese of Baltimore dating back to the 1940s.

The report of more than 450 pages is the product of a grand jury investigation four years in the making.