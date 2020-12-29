Attorneys for Armando Barron, the Jaffrey man charged in the grisly murder of Jonathan Amerault, are demanding a probable cause hearing after prosecutors missed a deadline to hand over evidence.
Meredith Lugo, one of Barron’s attorneys, wrote in her motion for a probable cause hearing that the state has more evidence that it has turned over to the defense. A probable cause hearing would require prosecutors to present evidence in the case to justify the capital murder charge.
“No police reports, from any law enforcement agencies, have been provided. On information and belief, a significant amount of discovery has been obtained by the investigating agencies and not provided to the defendant,” Lugo wrote.
Both Armando Barron, 30, and his wife, Britany Barron, 31, are being held without bail for their roles in the murder of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault, 25.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati maintains that while there have been some delays in getting Barron’s team evidence, the state is turning over the information as it is available. Agati characterized Barron’s demand for a probable cause hearing as baseless.
“This defendant has had the discovery sufficient to support probable cause for months, and he continues to be promptly provided with new discovery as soon as it is received by the Department of Justice,” Agati wrote.
The state is processing thousands of pages of information, close to 30 hours of recorded interviews, and several thousand photographs, as well as the physical evidence taken from multiple crime scenes, according to Agati. On top of dealing with this mountain of evidence, Agati wrote the state has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agati, instead, asked the court to push back the deadlines for prosecutors to provide discovery past the normal 10-day window, and he wants more time to seek an indictment past the typical 90-day window.
“It is unrealistic -- and contrary to the interests of justice -- to then demand the State rush an investigation this complicated into a 10-day window for discovery or a 90-day window for indictment,” Agati wrote.
Armando Barron allegedly discovered that Britany Barron was having an affair with Amerault and then used her cell phone on Saturday, Sept. 19 to lure Amerault to Annette Wayside Park in Rindge. Britany Barron told police that her husband had savagely beaten her after discovering her affair with Amerault, and at one point during the assault he put a loaded pistol in her mouth.
At Annette Wayside Park, Armando Barron violently assaulted Amerault and tried to force his wife to shoot him, even putting the gun in her hands and wrapping his hand over hers, according to the police affidavit written by New Hampshire State Police Detective Stephen Sloper.
After Armando Barron tried and failed to get Britany Barron to step on Amerault’s neck, he forced her to cut her lover's wrists, according to Sloper. Armando Barron then shot Amerault three times, according to Sloper.
The couple drove up to an Errol campground, with Britany Barron being forced to drive Amerault’s Subaru up to the woods, according to police reports. There, she was forced to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw, and bury it in the woods, she later told police. Amerault’s body was wrapped in a tarp and buried near a brook, and his car was covered with a tarp, according to Sloper’s affidavit.
Amerault’s mother reported him missing on Sept. 21, kicking off the investigation and resulting in Armando Barron’s arrest on Sept. 25. Police used cell phone data to find Britany Barron in the woods in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant. Amerault’s car and body were nearby, according to police reports.