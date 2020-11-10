The Jaffrey man who allegedly forced his wife to cut the head off her lover wants the state to check with his defense before conducting any forensic testing in the investigation.
“It’s not that we would necessarily object to the testing, but we want the ability to weigh in with appropriate measures in case testing occurs and a sample is destroyed,” said Meredith Lugo, Armando Barron’s defense attorney.
Both Armando Barron, 30, and his wife, Britany Barron, 31, are being held without bail for their roles in the death of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault, 25. Armando is charged with capital murder and assaulting Britany Barron. She faces three charges of falsifying physical evidence.
Lugo asked Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff to issue an order that would require the state to check in with the defense and get a court order before conducting tests on forensic samples that could result in the destruction of that sample.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase, one of the prosecutors, said such a request essentially allows Armando Barron to dictate the course of the investigation.
“The defendant doesn’t get to determine what tests get done,” Case said. “It’s inappropriate and it goes beyond the standard.”
Chase said there are thousands of pieces of evidence spanning multiple crime scenes. Forcing the state to get a court order for every forensics test would slow a case already hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chase said. Several investigators are currently isolating due to exposure to the coronavirus, and a few have tested positive, including the lead investigator, Chase said.
Armando Barron is free to challenge any evidence obtained through forensic testing when it is presented at trial, Chase said.
According to police, Armando Barron discovered that Britany Barron was having an affair with Amerault and then used her cell phone on Saturday, Sept. 19 to lure Amerault to Annette Wayside Park in Rindge. Britany Barron told police that her husband had savagely beat her after discovering the affair, at one point putting a loaded pistol in her mouth.
At Annette Wayside Park, Armando Barron assaulted Amerault and tried to force his wife to shoot him, even putting the gun in her hands and wrapping his hand over hers, State Police Detective Stephen Sloper wrote in an affidavit.
After Armando Barron tried and failed to get Britany Barron to step on Amerault’s neck, he forced her to cut her lover's wrists, according to the affidavit. Armando Barron then shot Amerault three times, Sloper said in the affidavit.
The couple drove up to the Errol campground with Britany Barron being forced to drive Amerault’s Subaru up to the woods. There, she was forced to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw, and bury it in the woods, the affidavit states. Amerault’s body was wrapped in a tarp and buried near a brook, and his car was covered with a tarp, according to Sloper’s affidavit.
Amerault’s mother reported him missing on Sept. 21. New Hampshire State Police Detective Matthew Anderson’s affidavit states that police contacted Teleflex Medical in Jaffrey where Amerault worked and learned he did not call out sick, and his co-worker, Britany Barron, was also not at work. Teleflex employees told police they believed the two were in a relationship.
Anderson writes that police used cell phone signal data to locate Britany Barron. Her phone was last connected to a cell tower in Errol, and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers found her at a campsite in the woods in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant.
Police say Britany Barron was alone at the campsite and armed. Near her was a large object covered by a tarp and covered with sticks and branches, which turned out Amerault’s car. There was also another object covered in a bound-up tarp near a stream.
“I’m in big trouble,” she reportedly said to the officers.
Britany Barron told police that she burned Amerault’s belongings and wiped down his car and was waiting for her husband to return. He was heading up to the campsite with their 9-year-old daughter and dirt and concrete, according to Sloper’s affidavit.
Armando Barron was stopped and arrested in Coos County, though the affidavit is not exact, stating he was arrested in the State Police Troop F jurisdiction.
Anderson’s report indicates that police found Armando Barron’s car in a Jaffrey parking lot and that there were red and brown stains inside the vehicle.
Ruoff said he plans to issue an order soon on Armando Barron’s request about the evidence.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati told Ruoff that the state plans to take over the domestic violence case against Armando Barron as part of the murder prosecution. Agati said the state will seek indictments in all the charges.