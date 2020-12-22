The Manchester mom found dead with her 2-year-old son two weeks ago had a history of domestic-abuse incidents with her mother and had been reported to state officials for the way she treated her son, according to police reports and court documents.
Mercedes Lee Tremblay, 25, was going through a difficult time and has “a variety of mental/emotional issues,” her mother’s boyfriend, Pierre Brendan, told police in May, about a week after Tremblay reportedly assaulted him and her mother, Rhonda Wilkens-Hickey, according to police reports.
Both Wilkens-Hickey, 54, and Brendan told police they did not want to press charges following the blow-up, when Tremblay hit Brendan repeatedly and punched her mother in the face with her son nearby, according to police documents.
On Dec. 7, Mercedes and Mason Chance Tremblay were found dead at her Tall Pines Condominium off Bodwell Road.
Homicide prosecutors have said that Mercedes died by a single gunshot wound to the head. The cause of Mason’s death is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to classify the deaths as homicides or deaths of other means.
Kate Giaquinto, a spokesman for Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, said she would not comment on the material in the reports. The investigation remains ongoing, she said.
Police and court records show three incidents involving Mercedes Tremblay and her mother. Two were on Christmas Day in 2014 and 2018. The most recent was last May.
About two weeks after the May incident, Wilkens-Hickey, 54, said she did not want to press charges and noted that Tremblay was denying access to her grandson.
“Pierre (Brendan) said he does not know what is wrong with Mercedes or what goes on when they are not at his apartment, but said he finds it odd that (REDACTION) cries and does not want to go with her when she picks him up,” the report reads.
Brendan told police he thought Tremblay was verbally abusive and had seen her yell at the person and roughly pull him by the arm. Police notified the state child protection agency, the Division for Children, Youth and Families, about the incident, the reports say.
“(Wilkens-Hickey) realizes some of the struggles (Tremblay) is facing and, at the end of the day, is still her daughter and wants to help her in any way possible,” police wrote.
When police asked Tremblay about the incident, she said her mother and Brendan were too drunk to remember what happened. She told police she had accused Brendan of abusing her son.
Prosecutors dropped charges against Tremblay stemming from a Christmas 2014 incident when Tremblay damaged property in her mother’s home.
Two years ago, Wilkens-Hickey was charged with assaulting Tremblay, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in a Christmas Day incident. The assault and resisting arrest charges were dropped, and Wilkens-Hickey was ordered to continue counseling.