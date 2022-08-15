John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Hassan Sapry, left, who is on trial for the 2019 murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. in Laconia, is seen at the start of his trial on Monday in Belknap County Superior Court with his attorneys Mark Sisti, in the foreground, and Wade Harwood.
LACONIA — In its opening statement Monday, prosecutors told a Belknap County Superior Court jury that Wilfred Guzman Sr. died a brutal, premeditated death on April 18, 2019, at the hands of Hassan Sapry, a family friend, who used a variety of kitchen cutlery and a Samurai sword to inflict more than 140 wounds.
The defense, meanwhile, pointed out that the manner of murder indicates their client is legally insane and that Sapry, 24, was suffering from mental illness — including childhood PTSD caused by a suicide bomber and IED explosion in his native Iraq — when he killed Guzman, who was 58.
Danielle H. Sakowski, senior assistant attorney general, made the state’s opening statement against Sapry, while Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin later examined the state’s witnesses.
Sapry is facing charges of both first- and second-degree murder; falsifying physical evidence; criminal trespass; unauthorized taking of less than $1,000; and four counts of credit card fraud. Sapry is being represented by well-known defense attorney Mark Sisti, with Wade Harwood as co-counsel.
After entering pleas of not guilty to all charges, Sapry amended them to say he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
Judge Linda Fitzgerald said that Sapry “has the burden of proving by “clear and convincing evidence” that he was, indeed, insane at the time of his alleged murder of Guzman at Guzman’s Blueberry Lane townhouse in Laconia.
In the state’s opening statement, Sakowski questioned that assumption, saying that Sapry’s actions prior to and after his alleged murder of Guzman — as well as the attack itself — indicated premeditation and sanity.
She said Sapry had “stabbed, chopped, cut and beat” Guzman using knives, forks, spoons, a sword and even a small television in an assault that lasted between 10 and 12 minutes.
The assault did not stop until Sapry had inflicted “over 140 wounds” on Guzman’s body, said Sakowski, and rather than tend to Guzman or call someone to help him, Sapry “stole from the man he just killed.”
Sakowski said that at last two days before Sapry headed over to Guzman’s residence around 10:30 p.m. on April 17, “he knew he was going to kill Wilfred,” reportedly because Sapry was “super angry” about remarks that Guzman made about religion and race.
Sakowski noted that on the night of the murder, Sapry, who was a frequent visitor at Guzman’s home, parked his vehicle in a lot a distance away, rather than next to Guzman’s vehicle as he normally did.
The men watched some TV, she said, but eventually got into “a pretty-heated argument” about history and religion.
Sapry began his attack upon Guzman using “a regular kitchen knife,” Sakowski said.
Guzman fought back and attempted to leave, but Sapry grabbed him, said Sakowski, and slammed Guzman’s head into the oven door. Sapry then removed a sword that was mounted on a wall and struck Guzman, said Sakowski.
The sword broke after that one blow and Sapry then stood and watched Guzman die, Sakowski said.
Before Sapry returned to his family’s home around 4:47 a.m. April 18, she said he threw Guzman’s cellphone into Lake Winnisquam. When he got home, an injured Sapry traveled an hour to the emergency room at New London Hospital where he got stiches.
Later that morning, as Guzman’s son — Wilfred Guzman Jr., who had come up from Staten Island with his family to spend Easter with his father — was at the Laconia Police Department to request a welfare check on his father, Sapry was trying to use two credit cards he stole from Guzman Sr., said Sakowski.
On April 23, fraud-prevention specialists told Laconia police that attempted purchases were linked to Sapry’s online account. When officers went to Sapry’s home, they found bloody clothing with Guzman’s DNA on it as well as a knife.
Having seen the police cars, Sapry broke into a nearby home and spent four days there until he was confronted by the owner, who ordered him to leave.
Sapry returned to his house and surrendered.
Transported to the Laconia Police Department, Sapry told officers what he had done. Initially, Sapry attempted to blame his actions on the side effects of an acne drug he was taking, she said, but two hours into the interview, Sapry stated “I can’t blame the pills. It was me 100%.”
Two months later, Sapry came up with what Sakowski described as “his second excuse” — insanity.
While both state and defense witnesses agree that Sapry did suffer PTSD from his experiences in Iraq and later at a refugee camp in Syria, they do not agree on whether Sapry was insane because of it at the time he killed Guzman, said Sakowski.
The 140 wounds inflicted upon Guzman was an indication that “this is not a premeditated murder,” said Sisti, “This is madness.”
“Wilfred Guzman didn’t deserve to die, Hassan knows that,” Sisti summed up, nor was there a reason or rationale for that death because Sapry “was insane” then and is “a very sick person” now.