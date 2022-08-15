LACONIA — In its opening statement Monday, prosecutors told a Belknap County Superior Court jury that Wilfred Guzman Sr. died a brutal, premeditated death on April 18, 2019, at the hands of Hassan Sapry, a family friend, who used a variety of kitchen cutlery and a Samurai sword to inflict more than 140 wounds.

The defense, meanwhile, pointed out that the manner of murder indicates their client is legally insane and that Sapry, 24, was suffering from mental illness — including childhood PTSD caused by a suicide bomber and IED explosion in his native Iraq — when he killed Guzman, who was 58.