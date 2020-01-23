DOVER — The public defender for a Rochester man who is accused of shooting his brother in the arm is arguing that audio recorded on a neighbor’s Ring video doorbell violates the wiretapping statute and should not be admitted as evidence at trial.
Timothy Burke, 31, was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court last week on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, witness tampering, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an armed career criminal.
According to an affidavit by a detective at the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Maple Street on July 22.
When the detective talked to the victim, Edwin Burke, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, he said he was in a driveway at his sister’s apartment on Maple Street when he heard a “pop pop” sound.
Edwin Burke told the detective he realized he had been shot and went to his mother’s home on Pine Street.
Officers at the scene obtained footage and audio from a Ring doorbell belonging to neighbors. It shows a man shooting toward the ground near a white car that was running in a nearby driveway before the man pointed a pistol directly at Edwin Burke and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit.
Police recovered spent shell casings and blood drops at the scene. Follow up investigation led to the discovery of three different bullet holes in the car Edwin Burke was in.
Timothy Burke was arrested on a warrant in Dover on Oct. 21.
Assistant County Attorney Emily Garod wanted to use the audio from the Ring video during a recent evidentiary bail hearing, but public defender Carl Swenson objected saying the audio portion of the video was captured in violation of the state’s wiretapping and eavesdropping law.
For the hearing, Garod only showed the video. She submitted a motion on Jan. 9 to ask the court to hold a hearing on the matter.
Garod argues that she can use the Ring audio because the neighbor did not act with intentional or reckless disregard for the law.
“Home security systems like Nest and Ring that utilize audio and video recording have been extremely popular ways of protecting a homeowner or renter’s property. (The) camera was purchased for home security and not for the purpose of illegally recording his neighbors,” Garod wrote.
Garod also argues that the defendant in this circumstance could not have had a reasonable expectation that he would not be either recorded or overheard by neighbors since he was in a driveway on a street where many apartments are located.
“The ability to record another person has changed significantly since the wiretapping law was passed,” Garod wrote. “It is common practice, nowadays, for members of the public to take out their phones and begin recording when they see a commotion or a crime.”
New Hampshire’s wiretapping law was adopted in 1969.
Swenson e-filed his objection on Sunday.
“The parties that were recorded were arguing outside of their home late at night. While they may have reasonably expected that they could have been overheard, they would not reasonably have expected someone to record their verbal exchange and disclose the recording to third parties in violation of the law,” Swenson wrote.
Swenson asked the court to bar evidence of the audio recording at trial.
A conference will be held at Strafford County Superior Court on Jan. 29.
Legal experts say that in states like New Hampshire where consent is needed for audio recording, people can avoid violating wiretapping laws by turning off the audio recording in their video surveillance systems.
Ring will only provide video content directly to police in response to a valid search warrant, according to the company’s policies.