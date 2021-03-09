SALEM, Mass. — The lawyer for a New Hampshire man charged in a 2017 crime spree that left a young Salem man dead and several other victims coping with trauma told a judge Monday that he wants to know what sort of psychological tests a prosecution expert will conduct on his client before a judge allows it to take place.
Brian Brito, 25, who was living in Manchester prior to his arrest, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohammedreza Sina Zangiband, 24, of Salem, who was shot and killed on March 27, 2017, while delivering takeout food in Lynn.
Later that night, Brito went to a Richdale store on Chickering Road in North Andover, where he allegedly raped and robbed a store clerk.
A state trooper spotted Brito driving on Route 1 in Peabody shortly after that, and discovered a handgun that also linked him to the shootings of two women, both of whom survived, in Lawrence two days earlier, on March 25.
In 2019, following an evaluation by a defense-hired doctor, Brito's attorney at the time formally notified the court that he intended to pursue an insanity defense in the case.
That opened the door for prosecutors to seek their own evaluation of Brito, which, due to the unexpected death of Brito's former attorney and then the pandemic, did not begin until last fall.
During a status hearing on Monday, prosecutor Jessica Strasnick told a judge that the expert she has hired wants to bring in someone to conduct psychological tests as part of his evaluation of Brito.
John Cunha, who now represents Brito, said he wants to know what tests are proposed by the expert "so I can know what my position is going to be," he told Judge Salim Tabit Monday.
But Strasnick said her experts don't want to share that information out of concern that Brito could "prepare" for those tests, making them unreliable.
The content of many tests used by psychologists to evaluate patients is often a closely-guarded piece of information given concerns about the potential to try to "game" those tests.
During the 2015 murder trial of Philip Chism, who was convicted of raping and murdering Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer, for example, Judge David Lowy took the unusual step of closing the courtroom after a psychologist testifying as an expert witness said she did not want to publicly disclose questions on an exam she gave the teen.
Tabit told both lawyers that without something in writing and some legal guidance on either case law or criminal procedure on the issue, he is not prepared to make a decision. "I can't make a determination without knowing what the law requires," said Tabit.
He asked Strasnick to make a request in writing by the end of this month to permit the testing, which will give Cunha time to respond, before a hearing on April 14.
