The Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged in an alleged domestic assault on his girlfriend wants a judge to reconsider his decision to deny bail and says he would live in New Hampshire if he's released to home confinement.
Bryan Erickson’s defense has filed a motion for reconsideration after Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg ruled this week that the long-time trooper and Marine veteran would remain held on preventive detention pending trial.
The 38-year-old Erickson, who has been suspended from the Massachusetts State Police, is charged with second-degree assault, three counts of simple assault, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass and obstructing the report of a crime.
Erickson was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at her residence in Exeter on Jan. 31 when he stopped by to talk about breaking up.
Erickson is married with two young children, but had been in a long-term relationship with the alleged victim.
In his order, Honigberg wrote that “even supervised release would not be appropriate and that there are no conditions to otherwise mitigate the safety risks of allowing the defendant to be released.”
Erickson was evaluated by the Rockingham County Supervised Pretrial Release (RCSPR) program, but Honigberg noted that at the time of his order he had not been told if the evaluation had occurred and, if so, had not received any results.
“Although the court has not been told if that happened or the results of such an evaluation, the court assumes that because the defendant does not live in New Hampshire, RCSPR determined that the defendant was not appropriate for their supervision,” the order said.
In Erickson’s new motion, Boston defense attorney Hank Brennan wrote that that at the time of the ruling denying bail the judge didn’t “have the benefit of Corporal Raymond’s report informing that if Mr. Erickson follows the recommended bail conditions the program can effectively watch him.”
Erickson lives with his family in Groveland, Mass., but he has leased a residential address in New Hampshire where he could reside with them if he’s released to home confinement, Brennan wrote in the motion.
“Given this new information for the court’s consideration the defendant requests that the court adopt RCSPR’s report and accept the defendant’s argument that the strict conditions set forth by RCSPR are appropriate and would mitigate the safety risks of allowing the defendant to be released,” the motion said.
Assistant Rockingham County Attorney Ryan Ollis has filed an objection to the motion to reconsider.
In his motion filed Friday, Ollis stated that the jail corporal’s evaluation had concluded Erickson would be a “high risk.”
While the pretrial release program is an “excellent alternative to preventative detention in other cases, it is not appropriate in this case,” he wrote in his motion.
Ollis added, “Placing a bracelet on the defendant may indicate where the defendant is on a map but it does not indicate who he is with, what he is doing, who he is communicating with, etc. It also cannot monitor whether or not the defendant has access to the (internet), is using the (internet), etc. The court agreed with the state that even supervised release would not be appropriate and that there are no conditions to otherwise mitigate the safety risks of allowing the defendant to be released.”
The judge has not yet ruled on whether he’ll reconsider bail.