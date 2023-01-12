The homeless woman who gave birth in a Manchester tent last week was frightened, bleeding, crying, cold and confused in the minutes following the unexpected birth, according to papers filed Thursday that challenge her arrest.
The defense lawyer filing in Hillsborough County Superior Court is based on police bodycam and 911 tapes. It paints a different picture than what was described in a police affidavit for Alexandra Eckersley's arrest.
Public defender Kim Kossick said Eckersley didn't deserve to be arrested.
"I don’t think she committed a crime," Kossick told the Union Leader.
Eckersley, 26, gave birth to a premature baby sometime around midnight on Dec. 26. Police accuse her of leaving the newborn alone in a tent when it was 15 degrees outside.
She faces several charges: second degree assault and falsifying physical evidence, both felonies, and misdemeanor reckless conduct.
Police have accused Eckersley of lying to them about the newborn's whereabouts. The assault charges stem from leaving the newborn alone in the tent.
Papers filed by her public defender describe a woman who thought she was only three months pregnant and had miscarried.
She was still bleeding and had not expelled her placenta when speaking to an E-911 operator, who instructed her how to stop moving, stem the bleeding and to stay warm.
It's clear, wrote public defender Kim Kossick, that the operator and Eckersley believe she had miscarried. The operator tells the fire/rescue crews that the fetus is not likely viable and tells Eckersley to leave the fetus on the ground.
"She tells Ms. Eckersley to leave the fetus where it is, and to stay where she is, so the paramedics can see her when they arrive," reads the request for a probable cause hearing.
By demanding the hearing, Kossick is effectively challenging whether a crime took place.
Manchester police would not comment on the filing. An email to Shawn Sweeney, the Hillsborough County prosecutor in charge of the case, was not immediately returned.
The filing casts a critical light on how Manchester police handled Eckersley.
They take her from an ambulance, strap on a headlight and ask her to find the tent. They mutter under their breath that she is "out of her ----ing mind," and they give her Miranda warnings and interrogate her at the station.
At one point, Eckersley asked a detective to please stop after the detective said that mothers bring children into the world.
"(Detective) Canada Stewart's reply was 'Stop what? Stop making you feel bad about leaving your child to die in the cold?' Ms. Eckersley began crying harder ...," the papers read.
According to the filing, tent companion George Theberge abandoned Eckersley and she passed the placenta on a trail.
The lawyers say she did not disclose where the tent was for fear of Theberge.
"George Theberge told Ms. Eckersley not to tell the police where the camp was. Ms. Eckersley was afraid of George Theberge," the filing reads. "As soon as Ms. Eckersley realized she was safe in the ambulance, and that George was not coming back, she took the police to the tent."
On Wednesday, police located Theberge and charged him with witness tampering, reckless conduct and child endangerment.
Eckersley is the child of former Red Sox pitching great Dennis Eckersley and his second wife, Nancy.
According to the filing, Alexandra Eckersely told police that Theberge told her the baby had no pulse.
But back at the station, police told Eckersley her the baby is alive and a boy. She cried and named him Edward Ruth after her grandparents. She thought adoption would be best because she can't care for him.
Eckersely thought she was three months along, according to the filing.