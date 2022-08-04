New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Matt Favreau

New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Matt Favreau is sworn in before testifying Thursday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who allegedly struck and killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph in 2019.

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER -- A day after Judge Peter Bornstein dismissed all charges alleging impairment against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, his defense team on Thursday began working to prove he was neither negligent nor reckless in the deaths of seven motorcyclists on June 21, 2019 in Randolph.

In its opening statement Thursday, Zhukovskyy's defense said Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. of Lee, president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, was responsible for the crash because he was legally intoxicated and drifted his motorcycle into Zhukovskyy’s left front tire, which blew out, causing Zhukovskyy to lose control and swerve into the motorcyclists.