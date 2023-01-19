CONCORD — A bipartisan plan to delay the closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center for troubled juveniles by 20 months moved forward in the state Senate Thursday.
The measure (SB 1) now heads to the Senate Finance Committee, which will review the expenditure of $15 million from the state budget surplus for a smaller replacement treatment complex, which would serve 12 to 18 youths.
This legislation extends the closure date for the Sununu Center to Nov. 1, 2024, with an option for the governor to ask a budget oversight committee to extend it an additional year if necessary.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said lawmakers are racing against the clock. Without further action, the Manchester facility must close March 1.
Attempts to reach a compromise bill delaying the closure died in the final days of the 2022 legislative session in June.
“We cannot let this facility close without a plan in place for where these children will go,” Carson said.
But Senate Majority Whip Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, opposed the plan, saying it needs more work, including safeguards for communities that could host this new complex.
The state-owned Hampstead Hospital property is one of the frontrunners for the new facility, along with unidentified properties in Manchester and Concord.
“We have to extend the date out, and I agree we need to put the money toward design and construction. The question is where is it going to be? We don’t know,” Birdsell said.
She also questioned whether a November 2025 deadline was feasible, as some state officials have suggested it could take until 2028 to complete this process.
Carson said if the Sununu Center can’t be closed by 2025, the Legislature elected in 2024 should make any decision about pushing the closure date out further.
The Senate passed the bill, 22-2, with Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, joining Birdsell in opposition.
Abbas represents Atkinson, which abuts Hampstead. He has raised concerns — as has Birdsell — about security plans for the complex.
Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters Wednesday he didn’t want to prejudge the analysis of possible sites for this complex, but he said the large state-owned land that includes Hampstead Hospital offers built-in advantages.
More humane
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said this legislation is a “major step forward” in finding a more appropriate setting for these juveniles than the Sununu Center and its predecessor, the Youth Development Center.
Prosecutors have charged nearly a dozen former YDC staffers with sexual and physical abuse of juveniles under their care. The Legislature last year created a $100 million fund to compensate victims of abuse at the YDC and Sununu Center.
“Money matters, security matters, but to me what is most important is these children,” said Whitley, who as a young lawyer represented some abuse victims.
“They deserve our compassion, our support and our commitment to do better.”
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said that over the past four decades the state spent more than $40 million to construct buildings to house these youths. Now this effort must start again from scratch.
“We are starting anew to solve a problem that we knew existed a long time ago,” D’Allesandro said.
“The question is what is the cost, what is going to be the ultimate result, where is it going to be, how is it going to be staffed? These questions have to be resolved.”
State officials estimate it would cost at least $22 million.
Carson said the state could augment the $15 million in this bill with proceeds from the sale of the SYSC property for private development.
The Sununu Youth Services Center opened in 1993 with more than 140 beds, but the number of juveniles there has fallen steadily in the past decade.
Most recently, the Sununu Center has averaged 12 juveniles, though the number fluctuates. It was up to 16 in October and down to five in November.
The center is named for former Gov. John Sununu, father of the current governor.