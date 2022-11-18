FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers poses during an interview session in Eureka

Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes poses during an interview session in Eureka, Montana, U.S. June 20, 2016. Picture taken June 20, 2016.  

 JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Wrapping up a nearly two-month trial charging the leader of an extremist group and four associates with a seditious conspiracy against the United States, a federal prosecutor cast the case as existential.

"Our democracy is fragile," Kathryn Rakoczy said. "It cannot exist without the rule of law, and it cannot survive if people who are dissatisfied with the result of an election can use force and violence to change the outcome. That is what these defendants attempted to do."