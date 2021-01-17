A state official wants the Attorney General’s Office to investigate a death threat against a Democratic state representative, allegedly made by an Amherst man charged with leaving threatening voicemail messages for six members of Congress last month.
In a letter dated Jan. 15, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton formally requested that the Attorney General’s Office investigate a death threat received Dec. 14 by a member of the House’s Democratic Caucus.
The content of the email, according to a redacted copy of Cushing’s letter obtained by the Union Leader, reads as follows: “Trump is your President, and he will be for 8 more years. You can be assured that when the time comes Patriots will pull you from your bed and hang you for your crimes. Night night commie (n-word).”
“A death threat against one member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives is a threat to all members of the General Court,” said Cushing. “I find the email chilling given the nature of the allegations made against him (Winegar) by federal prosecutors. What Winegar did is an assault against our democracy.”
On Sunday, Kate Giaquinto, a spokesman for Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, said Deputy Attorney General Jane Young received Cushing’s letter late Friday afternoon and immediately responded to Representative Cushing’s legislative aide that she had reached out to “our federal law enforcement partners who are handing the Winegar prosecution.”
“Representative Cushing’s staffer acknowledged Deputy Attorney General Young’s prompt attention to this matter,” said Giaquinto in a statement.
The name of the state representative who was allegedly threatened is blacked out in the redacted copy of Cushing’s email shared with the Union Leader.
According to Cushing, the email came from a man identifying himself as Ryder Winegar, USN retired.
The email was disclosed on Friday when Winegar, 33, appeared before a judge magistrate to determine if he will remain jailed or be released on stringent bail restrictions and financial securities guaranteeing future court appearances.
Winegar is a decorated Navy veteran charged with leaving messages demanding suppport for President Donald Trump and making homophobic, anti-Semitic and racist threats and slurs in voicemails to six members of Congress last month.
According to federal prosecutors, Winegar kept an arsenal in his home that included a 9mm handgun, a shotgun, a scoped Ruger rifle and a semi automatic AR-15 with light armor-piercing bullets.
During a search Capitol Police also found an armored vest and four magazine clips, including 500 to 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
After Winegar was arrested last week, a New Hampshire state representative contacted authorities to report that he had received an email threat.
Winegar has not been charged in connection with the email.
Cushing said Sunday he has been in contact with state prosecutors and federal investigators.
“They are aware of our concerns,” said Cushing. “I’ve spoken with members of our caucus and cautioned everyone to be vigilant. It’s also had a chilling effect on members of my staff.”
The threatening voicemails to members of Congress were made in mid-December, weeks before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the congressional certification of Electoral College votes giving the presidency to Joe Biden.
The voicemails demanded congressional representatives get behind Trump or, “We’re going to drag you out and we’re going to hang you by your neck to die.”
Winegar’s lawyer, Chuck Keefe of Nashua, said use of the word “we” shows Winegar had no intention of following through on his statements.
“There is no evidence Mr. Winegar did anything to take any action in furtherance of the voicemails,” Keefe said.
If convicted, Winegar would face a maximum of 10 years in prison. After last week’s hearing, Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone kept Winegar jailed, but said she could release him under a high cash-and-property-secured bail, electronic monitoring and the surrender of family passports.
Union Leader staff reporter Mark Hayward contributed to this report.