A dentist and big-game hunter who murdered his wife while the couple were in Africa has been sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay millions of dollars in penalties.

Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph, 68, the founder of a dental franchise in Pennsylvania, was convicted last summer of shooting his wife, Bianca Rudolph, with a Browning 12-gauge shotgun in October 2016 while they were on a hunting trip in Zambia. Rudolph then collected almost $5 million from nine separate life insurance policies, for which he will serve a concurrent 20-year sentence.