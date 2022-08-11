U.S. District Court

U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Greenbelt, Md.  

 Katie Mettler/Washington Post

Someone who claimed to be a major general in the Army said they were in need of money to transition out of the military. Another person who claimed to be a lieutenant commander in the U.S. military abroad asked for help to pay for a shipment of gold and cash seized in a raid. And one individual who claimed to be in the Army stationed in Syria messaged a person they met on Facebook saying they needed money to retire early and return "home to his three children."

All claimed to be in relationships with the women messaged online and all were elaborate scams, according to court documents made public Wednesday revealing the alleged ruses.