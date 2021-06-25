MINNEAPOLIS - Derek Chauvin will return to a downtown Minneapolis courtroom Friday to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pinned facedown on the street with the police officer's knee pressed into his neck for more than nine minutes.
Chauvin, who was fired after the killing and then convicted by a jury in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, faces up to 40 years in prison.
The killing on May 25, 2020, captured on a gruesome viral video, shook the nation and forced a painful reckoning on issues of race and police brutality that continues to play out across a divided America. Chauvin's conviction, a rarity in a country roiled by multiple high-profile cases of Black people being killed by police, was praised by Floyd's family and activists as a historic moment of justice and a potential sign of change.
While Chauvin will almost certainly receive prison time for Floyd's killing - making him only the second police officer in Minnesota history to be jailed for an on-duty murder and one of less than a dozen officers nationwide - how much time he might serve has become a point of contention.
An attorney for Chauvin, who has been held in solitary confinement at a state prison near the Twin Cities since his April 20 conviction, has argued that the ex-officer should get probation, while prosecutors are seeking at least 30 years, pointing to the irreparable harm his actions had on Floyd, the victim's family, witnesses, the community and even the nation.
"We're not looking for revenge. We're looking at the seriousness of what happened," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, D, whose office is overseeing the prosecution of Chauvin and the other three officers implicated in Floyd's death.
Ellison pointed to Judeah Reynolds, who was 9 when she and her cousin, Darnella Frazier, then 17, happened upon the scene of Floyd being restrained by Chauvin and the other officers. Both girls testified against Chauvin, with Frazier speaking of her fear of Chauvin and the enduring trauma and guilt she feels over not being able to save Floyd.
"What do you expect a 9-year-old child to grow up thinking about the police? What do you think people looking at the video think of the police? How much damage has been done to the trust that needs to exist between the police and the community?" Ellison said. "He murdered a man, but he also murdered trust."
Though the jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts he was facing, Minnesota law dictates that he will face sentencing on only the most serious count - second-degree murder. State sentencing guidelines on that charge recommend 11 to 12 years in prison for someone with no criminal history.
But last month, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who oversaw Chauvin's trial and will impose his sentence, ruled prosecutors had proven there were aggravating factors in the case that called for a tougher sentence.
In a presentencing memo filed this month, prosecutors asked Cahill to sentence Chauvin to 30 years in prison - about 10 years shy of the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Minnesota - which they argued would "properly account for the profound impact" of his conduct on Floyd, his family and the community.
"No sentence can undo the damage [Chauvin's] actions have inflicted," prosecutors wrote. "But the sentence the court imposes must hold (the) defendant fully accountable for his reprehensible conduct."
But Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, has pressed Cahill to "look beyond" his previous ruling and consider his client's background, including his lack of criminal history and "the unusual facts of the case." In a memo filed to Cahill, Nelson said Chauvin was the "product of a 'broken' system" - though he did not elaborate.
Delving into his client's personal background for the first time, Nelson wrote that Chauvin had "struggled to find passion for a particular career" and had eventually decided to become a police officer, a job he held for nearly two decades.
"Mr. Chauvin is not the average offender," Nelson wrote. "Prior to this incident, Mr. Chauvin led a hard-working, law-abiding life and has experienced no legal issues until the point of his arrest."
"Mr. Chauvin was unaware he was even committing a crime," Nelson added. "In fact, in his mind, he was simply performing his lawful duty assisting other officers in the arrest of George Floyd."
Nelson said Chauvin had the strong support of his family and had received "thousands of letters of support . . . from local and international communities." He appealed to Cahill on humanitarian grounds, writing that Chauvin had been "preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage" and had a shorter life span because of his years as an officer.
He argued that his client was likely to be a "target in prison" and argued a "stringent probationary sentence" would be more appropriate.
Chauvin has never expressed remorse for Floyd's death, and he declined to testify during his trial. His family members have repeatedly declined requests for comment, citing concerns that their words could harm his case. Several of his former colleagues on the Minneapolis force, where he worked for 19 years, have also declined to speak about Chauvin, saying he had few close friends in the department and was a workaholic who mostly kept to himself.
Chauvin will have an opportunity to address the court on Friday, but legal observers and others close to the case don't think he will, citing his requests for a new trial, an expected appeal of his conviction and potential legal jeopardy in other proceedings.
Chauvin and the other officers at the scene - J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao - were indicted last month on federal civil rights charges related to Floyd's death. Chauvin was also indicted on a second federal charge alleging that he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old by hitting him with a flashlight and kneeling on him during a 2017 arrest. Though no federal trial date has been set, all four officers are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in September for a formal arraignment.
Meanwhile, Chauvin and his ex-wife, Kellie, are scheduled to appear before a state judge Wednesday on felony tax evasion charges. The couple are accused of failing to report nearly $500,000 in income - including payments Chauvin allegedly received while doing off-duty police security. The couple have not entered in a plea in that case, which was delayed because of Chauvin's murder trial.
On Friday, Cahill is expected to consider last-minute arguments on sentencing before hearing victim impact statements from at least four members of Floyd's family, who will not be allowed to address Chauvin directly.
In recent weeks, Ellison's office solicited written impact statements from Minneapolis residents who were traumatized by Floyd's death or affected by the civil unrest that erupted in the aftermath, and those statements will be included in the court record.
Despite the last-minute appeal from Nelson for leniency, many observers think Cahill will issue a longer sentence than the recommended guidelines - pointing in part to his May ruling on aggravating factors in the case, which was deeply critical of Chauvin.
Cahill, a former Hennepin County prosecutor and public defender who has spent 14 years on the bench, has sought to conceal his own views on the case. But in the May ruling, he agreed with prosecutors that Chauvin had abused his authority as an officer and had treated Floyd with "particular cruelty."
"Mr. Floyd was begging for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge he was likely to die," Cahill wrote. But Chauvin "remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd's pleas," he wrote.
"We did get some sense, for the first time, actually, of what Judge Cahill thinks about what happened," said Mary Moriarty, a former chief public defender in Hennepin County who has tried cases before Cahill and has closely followed the Chauvin case. "His memo seemed to be a clear signal to me that he's looking at a longer sentence."
Sentences for police officers convicted of killing people while on duty vary widely, according to data tracked by Philip M. Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University.
Police are rarely charged for killing people on duty, and convictions are even less common. According to Stinson's data, 11 officers - including Chauvin - have been convicted of murdering someone while on duty since 2005, with sentences ranging from more than six years in prison to a life sentence.