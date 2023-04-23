A Derry man is among four people arrested for their alleged roles in drug trafficking operation in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
The four men charged were identified as Cote Colby, 27, of Derry; Esaias Gill-Gonzalez, 31, and Domingo Lugo Diaz, 28, both of Lawrence, Mass.; and Keith Lane, 25, of Salisbury, Mass., according to a press release from the office of U.S District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.
The four were arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances involving fentanyl, cocaine base and methamphetamine.
All four were detained following their initial appearance in federal court and will return on April 28, 2023 for a probable cause and detention hearing.
According to the charging documents, the investigation - which began in September 2022 - intercepted cell phone communications on numerous devices between drug dealers operating in the Merrimack Valley areas of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, based out of Lawrence, Mass.
Prosecutors allege the defendants distributed fentanyl, cocaine base and methamphetamine, as well as counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
During Friday’s arrests, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine were seized along with a pill press and over $52,000.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime supervised release and a fine of $1 million.
The investigation was led by the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force, with assistance provided by Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Massachusetts State Police; the Essex County Sheriff’s Department; the Massachusetts Parole Board; the New England High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program; and the Derry, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and Salisbury Police Departments.