A Derry man is among four people arrested for their alleged roles in drug trafficking operation in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The four men charged were identified as Cote Colby, 27, of Derry; Esaias Gill-Gonzalez, 31, and Domingo Lugo Diaz, 28, both of Lawrence, Mass.; and Keith Lane, 25, of Salisbury, Mass., according to a press release from the office of U.S District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.