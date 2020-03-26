A traffic controller at a construction site near Hoodkroft Country Club died Thursday after he was struck by an SUV. Police arrested a Derry man for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Derry Police say they charged Kevin Nagle, 49, of Derry with felony driving under the influence and was in custody in Derry as of Thursday afternoon.
At 9:27 a.m., police responded to a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of 122 East Broadway, where road repair was underway.
The flagger who was struck by the SUV was transported by the fire department to Parkland Medical Center in Derry in serious condition with multiple injuries, police said. At about 11:10 a.m., the man died.
Authorities are not releasing the identity of the man until his family is notified.
Police said Nagle remained at the scene while police officers began their investigation of the crash.
The accident occurred less than half a mile away from the Derry Central Fire Station. Rescue personnel were notified by a passerby who walked into the station, and a 911 call shortly after. They arrived at the scene less than a minute later.
Battalion Chief Bill Gillis said the victim suffered multi-system trauma and life-threatening injuries.