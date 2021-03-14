Police arrested a 26-year-old Derry man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated and struck a state police cruiser stopped on Interstate 93 southbound in Greenland early Saturday morning.
David Valle was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, reckless driving and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, according to a news release.
Trooper Lauren Hervieux was conducting a traffic stop around 12:20 a.m. when the cruiser was struck. Valle failed to stop and continued southbound on Interstate 95. A short time later, Seabrook police located the vehicle on Route 107 in Seabrook.
Valle is set to appear at the 10th Circuit Hampton District Court on May 20.
Hervieux sustained minor injuries in the collision; she was evaluated at the Seabrook Emergency Clinic and later released.