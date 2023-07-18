Derry man charged with importing, manuacturing steroids in his home

Evidence photo connected to drug case involving a Derry man. Evidence photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire

A Derry man is facing federal charges after being accused of importing, manufacturing and distributing steroids, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Ralph Cardarelli, 44, is charged with distribution or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and causing a drug to become misbranded after shipment in interstate commerce, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.