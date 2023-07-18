A Derry man is facing federal charges after being accused of importing, manufacturing and distributing steroids, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Ralph Cardarelli, 44, is charged with distribution or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and causing a drug to become misbranded after shipment in interstate commerce, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.
According to the charging documents, during the execution of a search warrant at Cardarelli’s residence on March 23, 2023, federal investigators discovered over 4,800 vials and bottles of suspected controlled substances and prescription drugs, including: Nandrolone Phenylpropionate; Trenbolone Acetate; Dromostanolone Propionate; Boldenone Undecylenate; Testosterone Propionate; Trenbolone Enanthate; Nandrolone Decanoate; Testosterone Enanthate; and Testosterone Cypionate — drugs commonly known as steroids, federal officials said.
According to a court affidavit, the investigation began after a confidential informant notified the Derry Police Department of Cardarelli’s alleged involvement in the importing, manufacturing, and distributing of unapproved and counterfeit drugs, including drugs commonly known as steroids.
An agent from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration contacted Customs and Border Protection for Cardarelli’s import package history, which showed the Derry man receiving nearly 50 international shipments, mostly from China, since March 2022, usually declared as paper boxes, stickers, and bottles.
On March 1, 2023, a package addressed to Cardarelli from China through the seaport in Boston was detained and upon inspection revealed to contain drug labels and drug vial boxes. Printed on the labels was the name “SummitGrow Labs” and “www.summitgrow-pharma.com,” court documents show.
The labels and boxes showed the following drug names: Anavarbol, Tren A200 and Npp 100 (Nandrolone Phenylpropionate), names associated with steroids often used illicitly for bodybuilding.
Also collected as evidence from the search warrant at Cardarelli’s home were two phones belonging to him. A forensic analysis of the phones was completed, and a review of the contents allegedly showed Cardarelli communicating with an “Eric Wang” via “WhatsApp Chats” concerning the ordering and purchasing of drugs, vials, labels and boxes.
“Wang appears to be a Chinese national working for a Chinese company selling products on Alibaba, a global internet marketplace,” the affidavit reads.
During the execution of federal search warrants, prosecutors say investigators found a “mixer” typically used to combine raw materials for pill manufacturing, scales used to weigh raw materials, shelves containing various finished drug products separated by drug type, bins containing finished drugs, separated by drug type, and a “pill press” used to manufacture pills capable of producing 2,500 tablets per hour.
Evidence was also found through the search warrant that Cardarelli was importing these drugs, manufacturing, and packaging them in his residence, and dispensing the drugs without requiring a prescription, prosecutors allege.
The charge of distribution or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, at least two years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $500,000.
The charge of causing a drug to become misbranded after shipment in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.