A Derry man, who was expected to face murder charges after a woman was found shot to death in his burning home Sunday night, has died at a Boston hospital.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Manoel Viana, 57, died Thursday from injuries sustained during the incident at 27 Mount Pleasant St. in Derry.
Lynn Marie Viana, 53, died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined her manner of death to be homicide.
The cause and manner of Manoel Viana’s death are pending the complete results of an autopsy conducted by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which took place Friday.
Investigators determined the two were estranged.
During a custody exchange of their adult child at Manoel Viana’s home at 27 Mount Pleasant St. on Sunday, Manoel Viana invited Lynn Marie Viana inside the residence.
Shortly after Lynn Marie Viana entered the home, investigators said, two noises consistent with gunshots were heard from within the residence. A short time later the residence was engulfed in fire, officials said.
“The presence of ignitable liquids was detected within the residence and on or around Ms. Viana’s body,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young in a previous news release announced the office’s intent to seek a charge of first-degree murder if Manoel Viana had recovered.
Manoel Viana was dragged from the burning house by three Derry police officers who forced their way in and found him on the kitchen floor, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Smoke and fire prevented the first responders from re-entering the house, and Lynn Marie Viana’s body was found by Derry firefighters after they extinguished the fire.
Manoel Viana suffered burns and apparent head trauma.
The investigation into the facts and circumstances precipitating Lynn Marie Viana’s murder remains ongoing.