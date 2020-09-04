A Derry man is facing a 38-count indictment in a child pornography case after he was allegedly found with numerous images on a cellphone and memory cards.
Marc A. Anderson, 29, of 18 Jefferson St., was indicted on felony charges of possession of child sexual abuse images in August by a Rockingham County grand jury.
The charges allege that Anderson knowingly possessed numerous images of children under the age of 18 engaged in various sex acts with adults.
Derry police arrested Anderson at his residence on April 16.
The arrest followed an investigation that began after a cyber tip was made to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes a member from the Derry Police Department.