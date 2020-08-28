A Derry man has been indicted on negligent homicide and reckless conduct charges in the death of a flagger at a construction zone in March.
Kevin Nagle, 49, of 91 East Broadway, Apt. 2, faces two counts each of negligent homicide and reckless conduct.
A Rockingham County grand jury handed up the felony indictments this month following the death of George R. Theriault, 73, of Manchester.
Theriault was killed on March 26 while working in the construction zone set up on the westbound portion of East Broadway in Derry.
According to a police affidavit, Nagle admitted to police that he took oxycodone and other prescription drugs earlier in the morning on the day of the crash.
One of the negligent homicide charges alleges that he was under the influence of a drug or a combination of drugs at the time.
The second negligent homicide charge accuses Nagle of driving directly into Theriault, who was dressed in high visibility clothing with a stop/slow paddle sign in a construction zone that was also visible and marked off by orange cones.
After Theriault was hit, Nagle allegedly continued to drive without braking and nearly hit another worker who was able to get out of the way.