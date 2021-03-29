A Derry man found passed out in the driver’s seat of a running car punched a Merrimack police officer in the face before attempting to flee on foot Saturday night, officials said.
According to Merrimack police, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday an officer on patrol reported finding a vehicle parked “out of sort” in a local parking lot and the driver, identified by police as Brandon Enderson, 27, of Derry, who appeared to be slumped over.
The officer began a welfare check and noticed the vehicle was running, the window was down, and Enderson was “passed out,” Merrimack police said in a news release.
After several attempts to wake the driver by yelling and shaking him, Enderson woke up, police said.
The officer observed signs of impairment and asked Enderson to conduct sobriety tests, police said.
Enderson complied, and was determined to be under the influence of intoxicating liquor at the end of the tests, police said. When the officer attempted to place him under arrest, Enderson pulled away and attempted to run, according to police.
“As the officer continued to attempt to take Enderson into custody he punched the officer in the face,” Merrimack police said in a statement.
Additional officers arrived and Enderson was taken into custody after “a brief struggle,” police said.
Enderson was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear at a later date in Hillsborough County Superior Court South to face charges of driving while intoxicated — subsequent offense, two counts of resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.