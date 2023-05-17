Derry police investigate reported shooting outside restaurant By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email May 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Derry police responded Wednesday to reports of a shooting at a restaurant near the Derry Traffic Circle.Officers responded to the Lobster Claw restaurant at 4 S. Main St. (the Route 28 Bypass) around 6 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the head.Scanner transmissions indicate at least one person was transported from the scene to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.As of 7 p.m., multiple police vehicles were visible outside the Lobster Claw restaurant, with fire apparatus blocking access to the Route 28 Bypass at the nearby traffic circle.No further information was available Thursday evening. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Former owner of Dusty Old Cars sentenced Derry police investigate reported shooting outside restaurant Legal issues hang over upcoming trial of Adam Montgomery +3 Man arrested in connection with 2016 TradeLand theft Somersworth woman charged with second degree murder in Rochester shooting +2 Suspect in Elmwood Gardens shooting got out of prison five days earlier +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man charged in conspiracy to steal $3M Mega Millions jackpot Suspect in Elmwood Gardens shooting got out of prison five days earlier Police: 4 people shot at Manchester party Former NH man indicted for allegedly embezzling $240K from local charity, gambling it away at Mass. casino ‘F— around and find out’: Hells Angels racketeering trial ends with debate over murder, mayhem, and the law Police: Four injured in daytime shooting in Manchester State corrections officer pleads guilty to ripping off employer of $14K Two arrested in connection with shooting that injured four people Hollis adults arrested after underaged drinking party busted up Convicted last week of stabbing cops, man ruled insane by judge Request News Coverage