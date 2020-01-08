DERRY -- Police arrested a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday and fled on foot, unloading his stolen cash and outer layers of clothing at nearby fast food restaurants.
Police arrested Seamus Murphy, 37, no fixed address, and charged him with one count of robbery. Murphy went into People’s United Bank on Crystal Avenue and presented a note to a teller asking for a sum of money and saying he was armed, according to Capt. Vern Thomas.
“A weapon was threatened but not seen,” Thomas said.
Authorities were alerted at 1:28 p.m. and police arrived in force just two minutes later. Thomas said 14 officers were involved in the response, with some going straight to the bank and others fanning out to scan the immediate area.
By the time they arrived, the suspect had fled on foot. Given a description and knowing he was running, police officers quickly spotted a man running across the street and pursued him into the Wendy’s restaurant.
After some additional investigating, they arrested Murphy and began processing the crime scenes.
“We recovered some money, we recovered some clothing,” Thomas said.
He said the money was found in the Wendy’s restroom, and the clothing was found in the McDonald’s restroom.
Thomas said he was unable to disclose the amount of cash stolen from the bank.
Police taped off the bank parking lot and the bank ceased business operations while police conducted their crime scene analysis. They cleared the scene by about 4 p.m.
Thomas said bank robberies are not common in Derry. The last one he remembers was years ago.
“I’m gonna say it’s been about five years,” Thomas said. “I think that people are turning to different types of crime.”
He said people nowadays tend to turn to things like internet crimes and fraudulent returns because they think they are less likely to get caught.
Murphy will be arraigned in Derry District Court on Thursday.
