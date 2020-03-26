Derry police are seeking the public’s help in looking for a missing woman who was last seen on March 17.
Police say Amanda Grazewski was last seen at a friend's house where she was staying on Birch Street. She reportedly left the residence in the early morning hours of March 17 without her purse, cell phone or other belongings.
She has not been heard from since.
Police say Grazewski has a history of substance abuse and is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett. She does not own or have access to a vehicle.
She is described as a white female, 5’ 5”, about 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Grazewski or her present whereabouts is asked to call Derry police at (603) 432-6111.