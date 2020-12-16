A sheet of ice, a smashed windshield and a badly injured driver led to Wednesday's arrest of a Derry truck driver, police said.
Richard Leiter, 60, has been charged with two misdemeanors and a violation in the Dec. 9 accident.
Michael Conry, 22, of Londonderry was at the wheel of his Honda Accord on Route 102 when ice from the roof of Leiter’s box truck slammed into the Honda, sending a shower of glass into Conry's face and eyes.
It’s too soon to say if there is any permanent damage to Conry’s vision, though doctors are hopeful, Capt. Patrick Cheetham said.
Leiter is charged with vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and negligent driving, a violation under Jessica’s Law. The law is named after 20-year-old Jessica Smith, who died in a 1999 car accident in Peterborough caused by a chunk of ice that flew off a tractor trailer.
Conry shared a statement through Londonderry police on Wednesday, asking drivers to “Please take two minutes to brush off your car or truck. It could literally save a life and it almost took mine.”
Cheetham said in a news release that Conry “underwent several surgeries both locally and at a Boston hospital to repair the injuries he sustained and to remove numerous pieces of glass from both of his eyes.”
Drivers who witnessed the accident stopped to help Conry and call 911. One witness who told police they saw the ice slide off Leiter’s truck followed the vehicle into Hudson to tell the driver what had happened. Leiter’s truck was passing from the opposite direction on Route 102 when the ice hit Conry's car, police said.
Leiter returned to the scene and cooperated with authorities.
The negligent driving violation carries a fine up to $500 for a first offense. The two misdemeanors Leiter faces are each punishable by up to a $2,000 fine and a year in jail.
Leiter was released Wednesday on personal recognizance bail. He is to be arraigned at Derry District Court on Feb. 17.
While they were not contributing factors in the accident, police said Leiter’s truck was unregistered and an inner rear tire was not properly inflated.