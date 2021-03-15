A 66-year-old Derry woman was charged with attempted homicide and is in preventive detention after police said she stabbed her husband in the abdomen with a kitchen knife while he slept on the couch Saturday morning.
Police said Margaret Corsaro had blood on her hands, arms and pants when officers arrived, and told police her husband was plotting to kill her and she had to “get him." Her husband, Stephen Corsaro, called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and told police he had been stabbed just a few inches above his belly button, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
He told police he fought off his wife's attempts to stab him again. Police also found a sink full of kitchen knives; Corsaro explained to officers she went through each knife to sharpen them and see which one would “work best.”
Stephen Corsaro was treated by the Derry Fire Department at the end of the Barkland Drive home's driveway as officers interviewed his wife.
According to the affidavit, Margaret Corsaro said she believed her husband was working with another individual who she said was hiding inside a wall of their home, and was “likely still inside the house because he was a master carpenter and good at hiding.”
Margaret Corsaro told police her husband punches her regularly, and that he hit her repeatedly during the altercation Saturday. Officers said they observed multiple bruises and markings on Corsaro’s body, including a healing wound on her nose.
At a virtual arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court on Monday afternoon, defense attorney Deanna Campbell said Margaret Corsaro has a history of mental health issues and was committed to an institution about two years ago. Saturday's stabbing is believed to be a result of a change in her medication, Campbell said.
Assistant County Attorney William Pate and Campbell requested Corsaro be placed in preventive detention with a condition that bail be converted to personal recognizance if she is released to New Hampshire Hospital as an involuntary emergency admission.
“The state is actually concerned about her mental health,” Pate said.
Corsaro was charged with first-degree assault, with aggravating factors of domestic violence and the use of a deadly weapon. Just before she was arraigned, prosecutors added the charge of attempted second-degree homicide, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
At one point, Corsaro’s son Bob, who attended the hearing virtually, spoke up to ensure he was not inadvertently included in a no-contact order. St. Hilaire thanked him for the clarification and acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.
“I feel bad for what you’re going through, sir,” St. Hilaire said.
Margaret Corsaro is being held in Rockingham County Jail.