In this 2017 photo, a narcotic detection dog alerts a U.S. Customs officer to a package containing a narcotic at the international mail facility in Chicago. Seizures of fentanyl at International Mail Facilities have become a rare occurrence in recent years.  

 Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection/TNS

For years, the FDA has defended its efforts to intercept prescription drugs coming from abroad by mail as necessary to keep out dangerous opioids, including fentanyl.

The pharmaceutical industry frequently cites such concerns in its battle to stymie numerous proposals in Washington to allow Americans to buy drugs from Canada and other countries where prices are almost always much lower.

In this 2017 photo, a package containing the deadly narcotic fentanyl has been confiscated by a U.S. Customs officer at the international mail facility in Chicago.  