A Derry man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a weapon and threatened a woman in an Overledge Road residence Monday morning.
According to Derry police, officers responded to 13R Overledge Road around 11:18 a.m. Monday to check the well-being of the male resident.
A family member told police the man - identified as Zachary Orlando, 24 - was despondent, and while she was speaking to him, he displayed a handgun in a threatening manner causing her to leave and get help, police said.
After several failed attempts to speak with Orlando, the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit was called.
Neighbors were directed to shelter in place or leave the area, according to police.
As the Special Operations Unit was arriving, Derry officers reported hearing gunshots inside the residence, according to police. Orlando surrendered to police moments later.
Orlando was charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct and domestic violence. He is being held at the Derry Police Department, and will likely be arraigned Tuesday.
No one was injured during the incident, police said, but the Overledge Road neighborhood was in lockdown for nearly two hours.