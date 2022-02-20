Police used “pings” from a cellphone and an iWatch, video surveillance and an Uber ride to track the final hours of Manchester murder victim Zakhia Charabaty, according to a recently issued judge’s order.
The order also touches on a love triangle between Charabaty, his wife and the man accused of murdering him nearly two years ago, Anderson Pereira. And it lays out what’s expected when Pereira, 42, goes to trial on a first-degree murder charge.
“Both parties acknowledge that the case against the defendant is entirely circumstantial,” Superior Court Judge Will Delker wrote in an order issued Feb. 11. “There are no eyewitnesses and the defendant did not admit to the crime. Nonetheless, the State laid out an overwhelming case of the defendant’s guilt.”
The order followed five days of hearing in January about whether Pereira should be free on bail before trial. Delker denied bail.
U.S. Marshals found Pereira living in Florida under a false name in October 2021 and charged him with Charabaty’s murder. In July 2020, the FBI’s Evidence Response Team unearthed Charabaty’s body at a construction site in Methuen, Mass.
It’s likely he had been there since mid-March 2020, when he was first reported missing. He was 52 at the time of his death.
According to Delker’s order, Pereira had a years-long relationship with Flavia Deoliveira before she met Charabaty. The two knew each other only briefly, but she moved out of Pereira’s Methuen apartment and moved in with Charabaty. They married in January 2020.
Deoliveira continued to see Pereira, including sexual encounters. And in early March, the newlyweds had a disagreement, prompting her to move out of Charabaty’s Manchester home and back in with Pereira.
Charabaty and Deoliveira quickly made amends, and she returned to his home at 245 Pasture Drive, Manchester. The last she heard from him was a text message around 9:30 p.m. on March 12. She called police the next day to report him missing, and his work truck was found in Lawrence, Mass., on March 14, 2020.
Here is a rundown on the tracking evidence introduced during a five-day hearing this January at Hillsborough County Superior Court:
1:15 a.m. March 13. Surveillance video from homes in the Pasture Drive neighborhood depict a box truck similar to Charabaty’s leave his home.
Minutes later, March 13. A similar box truck parks at the Bedford Market Basket. A person exits the truck, approaches the store, which was closed, and departs toward I-293 and I-93.
Cell tower records show both the Charabaty and Pereira phones are in the area of Market Basket. Cell tower data show both phones traveling south on I-93.
1:49 a.m. March 13. Last transmission from Charabaty’s cell phone near New Hampshire-Massachusetts border.
2:14 a.m. March 13. Surveillance video from Pereira’s employer, Texas Roadhouse in Methuen, shows a box truck pull up. A person exits the truck and deposits several bags into separate dumpsters. The person damages an object and throws it over a fence. (Police later recover Charabaty’s cell phone in the area.) Charabaty’s iWatch continues to send and receive signals.
Minutes later, March 13. Surveillance video at Home Depot in Methuen shows a similar truck pulling up. A man gets out and walks away. Charabaty’s iWatch connects to cell towers.
3:24 p.m. March 13. Home Depot surveillance video shows a vehicle similar to Deoliveira’s SUV pull into the Home Depot parking lot. A person exits the SUV, enters the box truck and moves it to another parking spot. Person enters the store.
3:29 p.m. March 13. Home Depot surveillance video shows Pereira purchase a spade shovel. A few minutes later, a person enters the SUV and drives off.
8 p.m. March 13. Surveillance video at 96A Milk St., Methuen, shows the SUV enter the parking lot. Pereira exits car, removes a bag and shovel and walks away from camera. Pereira returns a few minutes later without a bag or shovel and drives off.
1:06 a.m. March 13. Home Depot surveillance video shows the Charabaty box truck drive off. Because of lighting, no one is shown entering the truck.
A few minutes later, March 13. Video surveillance shows the truck appear at 145 Milk St., where Charabaty’s buried body is later found.
1:21 a.m. March 14. Cell towers receive signals consistent with Charabaty’s iWatch on the move.
1:33 a.m. March 14. Video surveillance shows the box truck at 29 S. Canal St. in Lawrence. A person exits the truck, makes several trips to the dumpster and is seen wiping the rear cargo area and depositing what appear to be paper towels in a dumpster. Police later recover paper towels with Charabaty’s blood in the dumpster, as well as the Charabaty iWatch.
1:50 a.m. March 14. Charabaty iWatch signal no longer moves.
1:51 a.m. March 14. Video surveillance shows the person enter the truck and drive off.
Half hour later, March 14. Video surveillance shows the truck return; person seen walking away with what appears to be a license plate.
2:31 a.m. March 14. Uber records show that Pereira takes a ride from a nearby Lawrence intersection to a short distance from his Methuen home.
Later that day, March 14. Police track Charabaty’s iWatch to 29 S. Canal St., where they find his truck without plates.
Deoliveira testified that she brought Pereira to a Boston train station hours after police interviewed him.
When she asked about Charabaty, Pereira said “Charabaty was very jealous and that it was better if she did not know anything,” Delker wrote.
Pereira did not show up for work the next day and went missing for 17 months.
Pereira has denied killing Charabaty and told police that Charabaty had hired a hit man to kill him. He admitted taking Charabaty’s truck, which he said was a mistake.
In his order, Delker wrote that Deoliveira lied to police and a grand jury during the investigation. But much of her testimony is corroborated by text message and other information, the judge wrote.
Defense lawyers say that Deoliveira lied to cover up her own culpability in the murder and to protect her son, Gabriel, who had motive and opportunity.
But Delker said no evidence connects Gabriel to the murder.
“The defendant too had the motive and opportunity to murder Charabaty,” the judge wrote.