The house at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester was occupied by the Montgomery family in the summer of 2019. The property was searched twice this month by police in connection with the search for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery. The current owners of the property have no connection to the case.
Police have released information on the cars that missing Harmony Montgomery might have last been seen in.
The little girl was last seen two years ago when she was five. Investigators hope the new information will help jog someone's memory and report new information.
Both specific cars have been located and are in police custody, prosecutor Jesse O'Neil said.
The investigation has narrowed the window of Harmony’s disappearance to between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, according to a news release.
Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, 32, and then-wife, Kayla Montgomery, along with Harmony and two other children, were evicted from 77 Gilford St. on Nov. 27, 2019.
“Multiple individuals have reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla in the following days; however, by approximately Dec. 6–10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them,” the release reads.
Both Adam and Kayla said the last they saw Harmony was around Thanksgiving 2019 when Adam dropped Harmony off with her mother, Crystal Sorey, in Massachusetts. Sorey has denied ever taking custody of Harmony.
Police say Adam and Kayla were homeless and living out of cars in Manchester’s North End, including a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring and a dark blue 2006 Audi S4.
Police released stock images of the cars but noted the Sebring was more banged up. The Sebring’s rear license plate was askew, according to the release.
Police ask for the public’s help and have established a dedicated tip line, 603-203-6060, that is manned by a detective 24/7.
Police are looking for anyone who might have interacted with Adam Montgomery, Kayla Montgomery, or the children during from approximately Nov. 28 to Dec. 10, 2019, or who saw either of the vehicles in question during that time.
“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may contribute to the overall investigation,” the release reads.