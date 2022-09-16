DeSantis hosts a rally in Tampa after primary

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks after the primary election for the midterms during the "Keep Florida Free Tour" at Pepin's Hospitality Centre in Tampa, Florida, on August 24, 2022.  

 OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS

Katiuska was told she’d be heading to New York. When she landed on a private charter on Martha’s Vineyard, she felt fear.

“We didn’t know the island was so far away, they said we had arrived in Boston,” said Katiuska, who did not want to give her last name. She had spent several days in a San Antonio hotel after traveling from Venezuela.