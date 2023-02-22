In July 1971, Rita Curran, a 24-year-old schoolteacher living in Burlington, Vt., was found by a roommate in their apartment, strangled. No killer was found, and the case went cold.

But more than a half-century later, Burlington authorities said Tuesday they have finally identified Curran's killer as William DeRoos, Curran's upstairs neighbor, using DNA evidence obtained from a cigarette butt found next to Curran's body.