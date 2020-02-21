A renowned genealogist who helped authorities identify the Golden State Killer is working with New Hampshire authorities to solve one of the remaining mysteries in the decades-long Bear Brook murder case:
Who is the “middle child” whose small body was found in a metal barrel near the state park in 2000?
Carol Schweitzer is supervisor of forensic services at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which last week released a new artist’s rendering of what the little girl may have looked like. The new drawing was done to highlight the latest genetic research in the case — and incorporate the features of her father, Terry Rasmussen, the serial killer who authorities believe killed her and three others, Schweitzer said.
Genetic genealogist Barbara Rae-Venter was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people last year, for her role in identifying the notorious Golden State Killer based on DNA from the crime scenes. It was Rae-Venter’s genealogical work that led investigators to Rasmussen’s connection to New Hampshire, Schweitzer said.
Rae-Venter’s ongoing work on the case has shown that the unidentified child is primarily caucasian, with a “small amount” of Asian, black and Native American ancestry. She is believed to have been born between 1975 and 1977, and stood 3-feet-3-inches to 3-feet-9-inches tall. She also had a slight overbite, which may have been noticeable, and she may have had anemia.
The child was most likely from Texas, Arizona, California or Oregon, but no location is being ruled out, according to NCMEC.
The child’s body, along with that of a younger girl, was discovered in a 55-gallon drum in 2000, 15 years after another barrel containing the remains of an adult woman and an older girl were discovered in the same wooded area of Allenstown.
Last year, New Hampshire authorities announced that they had identified three of the Allenstown murder victims: Marlyse Honeychurch and her daughters Marie and Sarah. Investigators believe that Rasmussen, who lived and worked in New Hampshire during the late 1970s and early 1980s under the alias Robert Evans, killed all four of the victims and buried them on land owned by his co-worker at the time.
But the identity of the third child, who was 2 to 4 years old at the time of her death, most likely between 1979 and 1981, remains unknown. Genetic testing revealed that Rasmussen was the child’s father, but investigators are still trying to identify the child — and learn who her mother was, fearing that she, too, may have been one of Rasmussen’s victims.
Rasmussen died in 2010 in a California prison, where he was serving time for murdering his common-law wife in that state in 2002.
Authorities hope the new drawing will spark someone to remember the little girl.
“The hope is that someone may see that facial reconstruction and recall the child, or recall a mother and the child,” said Jeffery Strelzin, senior assistant attorney general. “It may also be useful if we’re able to get some potential family members and would be able to show them that facial reconstruction and question them as well."
Schweitzer said the case needs the public’s help. “For this little girl, we want to get her identified. We’re hoping to identify her family so that we can give her back and have a proper burial,” she said. “We want to know where she came from, because we’re also fearful that her mom may also be a victim of Rasmussen. Because where is she?”
Strelzin said identifying the child is “one of the last pieces” of a puzzle that has consumed investigators here for decades.
Another mystery is what happened to Denise Beaudoin, a Manchester woman who was 23 years old when she disappeared around Thanksgiving in 1981 with her infant daughter and boyfriend, a man going by the name Bob Evans (later identified as Terry Rasmussen). Beaudoin has never been seen again, but her daughter turned up in California in 1986, abandoned by the man neighbors believed was her father.
Years later, California authorities asked Rae-Venter if she could help them figure out the young woman’s real identity, and her DNA research located relatives in the Manchester area. That turned out to be the break in the case that led investigators to eventually identify Rasmussen and three of his Allenstown victims.
Strelzin said Rae-Venter has done “remarkable work” on the Bear Brook investigation and other cases. “It’s a powerful technology not just to locate potential perpetrators but to bring closure to families, to identify unknown remains,” he said. “It’s a powerful tool.”
Schweitzer, who has been working on the Bear Brook mystery for a decade, said it's a case like no other she can recall. “It has taken turns that nobody has been able to anticipate,” she said.
She said she has “full confidence” that Rae-Venter’s work will bear fruit. “I’m very hopeful and I’m very optimistic,” she said.
“We’ve come so far in a relatively short amount of time, for the length of time this case has gone on,” she said. “I do feel like we’re rounding the corner.”