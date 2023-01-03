The doctoral student accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a Pennsylvania court, where he is expected not to fight his extradition to Idaho to face murder charges.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, has been jailed since he was taken into custody last Thursday in Monroe County in eastern Pennsylvania. Kohberger has been working toward a criminal justice PhD degree at Washington State University, located near the University of Idaho campus.