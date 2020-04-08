The Windham resident convicted of bilking a United Way organization of millions is not at a high risk for COVID-19 illness and should remain in jail, according to federal prosecutors who had a Manchester physician review his medical case.
The assertions of the physician will come into play on Thursday, when prosecutors and defense lawyers for Imran Alrai are expected to appear before federal District Court Judge Joseph Laplante via video teleconference.
Alrai’s effort represents the latest by criminal defendants who want out of jail ostensibly over concerns about their vulnerability to COVID-19.
Alrai, who is in his mid-40s, suffers from several medical conditions including anemia, hypothyroidism and pre-diabetes syndrome, his lawyers claim. And he suffered complications from gastric bypass surgery that has resulted in a weakened immune system.
But Laplante will have to weigh those claims against a physician who reviewed reports at the request of prosecutors
Dr. Gavin Muir, the chief medical office of Amoskeag Health, wrote that treatment for infectious colitis 12 years ago would not render Alrai immunocompromised. He said that pre-diabetes is Alrai's self diagnosis. And he said none of the conditions identified by Alrai’s physicians meet the definition of high-risk patient by the Centers for Disease Control.
"My professional opinion ... is that Mr. Alrai does not have a medical condition that puts him at a higher risk to develop severe illness from COVID-19," Muir wrote.
But in a subsequent filing, Alrai's lawyer wrote that Muir has never examined Alrai or read his actual medical record.
"Dr. Muir's submission is nothing more than an ill-informed opinion regarding three better-informed opinions," wrote Michael Struass of Nixon Peabody.
Alrai, the former IT director of a United Way organization in Massachusetts, has been convicted of 44 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and transportation of stolen property.
Prosecutors have said the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley lost at least $3.1 million due to excessive billing, duplicate bills, and billing for unprovided services by an Alrai company. Alrai personally enriched himself by $3.7 million.
He is expected to be sentenced in July to between six and seven years in federal prison. In the meantime, he was ordered jailed and is being held at Merrimack County jail.
Strauss has said that Alrai will pledge his home at 9 Corliss Road, Windham, to guarantee his appearance for the sentencing hearing.
His wife, teenaged children, college-aged children and ailing parents live there.
"Mr. Alrai will not forsake his family and leave them homeless to flee sentencing," Strauss wrote.
Laplante has said he expects to make a ruling immediately after the hearing on Thursday.